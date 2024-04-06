News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 12:34
The International Day of the Gypsy People in Benidorm
Credit: Benidorm Council, X
Gypsy equity
Benidorm City Council illuminates the Levante and El Castell with the colours of the gypsy flag to commemorate the International Day of the Gypsy People on April 8.
Gandia-Denia
On April 5, Generalitat president, Carlos Mazon, announced that the Minister of the Environment, Water, Infrastructure and Territory, Salome Pradas, signed the invitation to tender the Gandia-Oliva-Denia tram, to be executed within “12 months.”
Calpe cycle
Calpe participates in the third edition of the Bologne Cycle Tourism Fair on April 5 – April 7. The council is preparing for a rise in cycling tourism, following the EU´s Next Generation funds which are developing the local infrastructure.
New hotel
SH Hotels announced that a 4-star hotel in Javea will open in the spring of 2026. The hotel will be built with a €20 million investment, consisting of 131 rooms, a spa, a swimming pool, lounges and a gourmet restaurant.
EU´s grant
The mayor of Alfas del Pi, Vicente Arques, announced a municipal renovation beginning in mid-May. Local infrastructure will be modernized with a €964,000 investment granted by the EU´s Next Generation funds with the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.
Immigrant boat
A boat carrying ten immigrants, afflicted by the weather conditions, was discovered on Calpe´s La Fossa beach. Nine men and one woman were transferred to the Red Cross in Alicante by the Civil Guard to receive medical assistance.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years.
