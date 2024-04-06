Thousands in Spain could be without internet

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 14:51

An angry internet user. Credit: Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock.com

As with any innovation, there are usually some teething problems along the way, as Spain says goodbye to ADSL, some consumers are expected to be left without an internet connection

On April 19, Telefonica will completely turn off its ADSL services across Spain, marking a significant transition on its 100th anniversary.

A leap towards modernisation

This initiative by Telefonica, is aimed at shutting down the obsolete copper network infrastructure and replacing it with more efficient fibre optics.

This modernisation effort promises enhanced performance and requires fewer exchanges to connect the population. It’s not just Telefonica taking this step; Vodafone and Orange are also transitioning their ADSL customers to fibre optics.

Understanding ADSL

ADSL stands for Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line, a form of DSL broadband communication technology. It allows data to be sent over existing telephone lines at much higher speeds than traditional dial-up.

Unlike its successors, ADSL utilises the copper wire infrastructure, distinguishing itself by offering different speeds for upload and download. This technology revolutionised internet access in the late ’90s by providing a constant connection that didn’t interfere with telephone use.

The challenge of transition

Despite the push for this upgrade, a notable 444,000 ADSL lines remain operational, risking disconnection if not switched to fibre optics swiftly, as per January’s data from the CNMC.

Service providers have faced significant challenges in reaching all the account holders, despite Telefonica’s efforts via letters, SMS, phone calls, and burofax.

The evolution of connectivity

With the demand for higher internet speeds, the switch to fibre optics began in 2007 with Telefonica’s pilot tests, showcasing a move towards more advanced network solutions.

This technology shift indicates a progression from the copper-based ADSL to a faster and more reliable fibre optic network.

Looking ahead

After April 19, Telefonica customers still on ADSL will find themselves without home internet, necessitating a switch to alternatives such as mobile networks.

In certain rural areas, fixed radio access will serve as the copper network’s replacement, ensuring continued connectivity. The change underscores the technological evolution and the need for adaptation in an ever-progressing digital age.