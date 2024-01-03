Orange Internet Outage Hits Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 20:28

Image of Orange logo. Credit: Lucian Milasan/shutterstock.com

A recent cyber attack caused disruption to Orange customers throughout Spain Today.

Reports have emerged of a widespread disruption to Orange’s internet service across Spain since early afternoon on Wednesday, January 3.

Customers flooded DownDetector and various social media platforms with complaints, pointing to a significant outage. A hacker’s claim of a cyberattack was later confirmed by Orange as ‘improper access that has affected the browsing of some customers.’

Sudden Service Shutdown

The disruption began at 3:00 pm on Wednesday. Users experienced difficulties in webpage loading, encountering various errors.

Despite these widespread issues, a number of Orange customers reported uninterrupted internet access.

At 6:59 pm, Orange issued a statement on Twitter/X: ‘For those of you who were telling us that you were having problems accessing some websites, the problem has been solved for some customers and we hope to have the rest of them back soon. Can you please let us know about it? Sorry for any inconvenience.’

However, around 40 minutes later the message was updated: ‘The Orange account in the IP network coordination centre (RIPE) has suffered improper access that has affected the browsing of some of our customers. Service is practically restored.’

The company emphasized that user data remained secure, stating, ‘it has only affected the navigation of some services.’

Rapid Response And Resolution

Orange’s prompt action in addressing the issue highlights the growing challenges of cybersecurity in the digital age.

The operator’s assurance of data safety is a crucial aspect of customer trust, especially following such incidents.

As digital reliance grows, the importance of robust security measures and rapid response protocols becomes increasingly clear, not just for Orange, but for all internet service providers.