Ancient graffiti in the Castillo at Los Velez

By Julian Phillips • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 8:39

Ancient graffiti in the Castillo del Marques. Credit: Castillo del Marques

In the Castillo del Marques de Los Velez in Cuevas del Almanzora there is graffiti etched into its walls by long-forgotten prisoners.

These drawings depict a variety of scenes, from soldiers and ships to religious figures and a crucified man. They offer a glimpse into the lives and beliefs of those who were once confined within its walls.

The castle, constructed in the early 16th century atop an old Arab tower, has undergone recent renovations, allowing visitors to explore its secrets. The lower floor, originally a dimly lit prison cell, housed countless individuals in cramped and unsanitary conditions. Though no drawings remain here due to humidity, the floor above is adorned with this graffiti spanning different periods and styles.

While the exact dates of these drawings are uncertain, they likely date back to the 16th century onwards.

Among the most striking are depictions of Holy Week in Cuevas, along with soldiers on horseback and eerie symbols like a figure representing death. Each drawing tells a story, offering insights into the past lives of those who left their mark within these walls.

Today, guided tours offer the opportunity to witness these ancient artworks first-hand, providing a unique window into the castle’s rich history.

To visit the Castillo del Marqués de Los Velez and view the prison graffiti, guided tours are available every Saturday. For information and booking contact 950 548 707 and 639 575 631, or write to turismo@cuevasdelalmanzora.es or contact the tourist office in Cuevas del Almanzora.