AI to detect jellyfish and algae

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 16:03
Watch out for jellyfish
Photo: Shutterstock / YouraPechkin
Malaga Provincial Council is investigating the use of artificial intelligence to inform beachgoers in Andalucia about the presence of jellyfish and invasive algae.
Under the name Oceanaria-Andalucía, the project will unite “science, sport and tourism” whose common thread is AI in what will be an app and website. The app aims to work on prevention to improve the quality of the environment of more than 800 beaches and almost 1,000 kilometres of the Andalucian coastline.
Once comprehensive data has been collected, AI algorithms will be developed to display information about the presence of these species and other marine phenomena: “This will allow us to work on prevention, knowing five days in advance if an invasion of some of these species is likely to occur”, said Francisco Franco Duro, director of the Chair of Coastal Sciences at the University of Malaga.
The website and application is expected to take just over a year to develop so, by the summer of 2025, it will no longer be necessary to travel miles and miles of coastline to surf, sunbathe or enjoy a day at the beach with the family in good conditions. This app will provide all the data in advance using AI.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.