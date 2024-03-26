The algae problem is getting worse

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 13:32

Cleaning up the beach after the storms Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

Benalmádena Town Hall is intensifying efforts to remove Asian seaweed from its beaches.

Due to the strong storms at the end of March, the workers have not been able to remove the algae as the weight has increased considerably because of the rain and so much more has arrived on the coastline.

The bulk of this algae, an invasive species that affects the entire coastline of the Costa del Sol, has accumulated mainly on the beaches of Las Gaviotas and Playa Bonita. Despite the difficulty of the work due to the rains, the Beaches Department is working to collect the algae, which is becoming more complicated as the algae is spread all over the beach.

It is estimated that in one week alone it will be possible to collect about 70 tonnes of seaweed in total.