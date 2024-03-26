The algae problem is getting worse

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 13:32
Cleaning up the beach after the storms
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
Benalmádena Town Hall is intensifying efforts to remove Asian seaweed from its beaches.
Due to the strong storms at the end of March, the workers have not been able to remove the algae as the weight has increased considerably because of the rain and so much more has arrived on the coastline.
The bulk of this algae, an invasive species that affects the entire coastline of the Costa del Sol, has accumulated mainly on the beaches of Las Gaviotas and Playa Bonita. Despite the difficulty of the work due to the rains, the Beaches Department is working to collect the algae, which is becoming more complicated as the algae is spread all over the beach.
It is estimated that in one week alone it will be possible to collect about 70 tonnes of seaweed in total.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.