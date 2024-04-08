Love Island leaving Mallorca

By Annette Christmas •
Updated: 08 Apr 2024 • 14:28
Love Island host Maya Jama.
Credit: Creative commons
Season 11 of Love Island will still be filmed on Mallorca but a move to the Algarve is on the cards.
Producers of the popular ITV2 dating show are rumoured to be looking for a change of scenery next year, with Portugal emerging as the leading contender.
They are reportedly willing to significantly increase their weekly budget to secure a novel backdrop for the popular series, which has been running for a decade. A luxurious villa in the Algarve which previously featured in a French reality series is a likely candidate.
The location of the villa in Mallorca is meant to be secret but the location in San Llorenç is now named on Google maps.
Maya Jama is poised to reclaim her role as the host for Love Island UK Season 11, set to premiere on June 3.
Meanwhile, Love Island Australia continues to make Mallorca its picturesque playground and will be filmed in the usual sprawling villa on the island for the foreseeable future.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.