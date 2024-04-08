Trending:

Love Island leaving Mallorca

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 08 Apr 2024 • 14:28

Maya Jama, host of Love Island

Love Island host Maya Jama. Credit: Creative commons

Season 11 of Love Island will still be filmed on Mallorca but a move to the Algarve is on the cards.

Producers of the popular ITV2 dating show are rumoured to be looking for a change of scenery next year, with Portugal emerging as the leading contender.

They are reportedly willing to significantly increase their weekly budget to secure a novel backdrop for the popular series, which has been running for a decade. A luxurious villa in the Algarve which previously featured in a French reality series is a likely candidate.

Love Island secret location

The location of the villa in Mallorca is meant to be secret but the location in San Llorenç is now named on Google maps.

TV presenter Maya Jama

Maya Jama is poised to reclaim her role as the host for Love Island UK Season 11, set to premiere on June 3.

Meanwhile, Love Island Australia continues to make Mallorca its picturesque playground and will be filmed in the usual sprawling villa on the island for the foreseeable future.

