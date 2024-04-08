By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 14:05

Ron's Place: A hidden gem of outsider art receives Grade II listing. Image: Historic England / Facebook.

Ron’s Place, located at 8 Silverdale Road in Birkenhead, Merseyside, has been recognised as a hidden treasure of Outsider Art.

It has been granted a Grade II listing by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) following a recommendation from Historic England.

For over thirty years, this remarkable art space was tucked away within an unassuming Victorian semi-detached villa.

It was created by Ron Gittins, whose intricate and captivating artworks remained unseen until his passing in 2019.

In his ground-floor flat, Gittins meticulously decorated the space with murals depicting historical scenes.

He also crafted unique concrete fireplaces resembling a lion’s head, a Minotaur’s head, and even a Roman bread oven.

Jarvis Cocker, the renowned frontman of Pulp, expressed his admiration for Ron’s Place, stating: “A small number of people on this planet have known for a while that Ron’s Place is a very Special Place, but from now on, it is official: Ron’s Place has been given listed status!”

“The work of one unique gentleman in the north of England has been recognised nationally. Globally even. Hallelujah!”

Sarah Charlesworth, Listing Team Leader North for Historic England, described Ron’s creation as a prime example of Outsider Art in England.

“Ron’s Place is testament to the unique artistic achievements and vision of Ron Gittins over four decades,” Sarah confirmed.

“Ron’s creations have inspired action from people in the local area to raise funds to purchase the building and secure the survival of his legacy.”