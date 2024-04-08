Thousands turn out for ‘Hairy Biker’ tribute

By John Ensor • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 16:20

Bikes lined up at the start of the Memorial ride. Credit: HairyBikers/Facebook.com

‘He would have loved it,’ said hairy biker Si King, speaking of the memorial ride out in tribute to his friend and co-presenter Dave Myers.

On Sunday, April 7, motorcycling enthusiasts and fans gathered for a poignant journey through Yorkshire, honouring the memory of Dave Myers, one half of the much-loved Hairy Bikers duo.

Myers, who passed away in February at the age of 66 following a battle with cancer, was commemorated in a special way that he surely would have relished.

A heartfelt journey begins

The memorial ride kick-started from Beverley marketplace in Yorkshire. It wound through scenic North Yorkshire towns such as Scagglethorpe and Pickering, finishing up in the coastal town of Scarborough.

Si King, Myers’ co-presenter and close friend, expressed his best wishes to those about to set off: ‘I hope the ride out goes well for you all. Many many thanks for remembering Dave in this way. He would have loved it. Dave’s family, friends and I are really touched. Love to you all, be safe. Si King x’

A legacy of friendship and flavour

Dave Myers, born in Barrow-in-Furness, became a household name alongside Si King. Their unique blend of culinary exploration and motorbike adventures captured the hearts of viewers worldwide.

The duo’s infectious humour and passion for discovering new cuisines led them to film numerous cooking series and specials, taking them to exotic locales such as India, Vietnam, Argentina, and Mexico.

Their final series, ‘The Hairy Bikers Go West’, continued to air even after Myers’ passing, testament to their enduring appeal. Beyond their travelogues, Myers’ charisma shone through in other ventures, including a memorable stint on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, and together, they authored over 25 cookery books.

Riding for a cause

Organised by Biker Escorts East Yorkshire, the ride not only served as a tribute but also aimed to raise funds for cancer research.

With local police informed and the event marshalled, up to 3,000 motorcycles were expected, but it seemed Dave had touched the hearts of many as the actual number was around 6,000.

Si King’s message and responses

On Monday, April 8, Si King took to Twitter/X to say an emotional thank you: ‘Hello everybody, I’m compelled to say an enormous thank you, because what happened at the ride-out memorial for Dave yesterday was nothing more than astounding.

‘6,000 of you turned out as a sign of solidarity and love and affection for the bikers, but particularly for Dave.

‘He went on to add how the event ‘ended in Scarborough, and I heard you had a thoroughly good time, and Dave would’ve loved it.

‘So from the bottom of our hearts; Lili, his wife, and his family, his close mates and me, a massive, massive thank you. We were all enormously touched by it. And please don’t think for one second that it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

‘Love to you all, I’m so pleased you had a lovely day and thank you so very much for that show of kindness and solidarity.’

There were many replies, here are just two of them which echoed the feelings of many. From Chris: ‘I don’t ride motorbikes, I’m a lazy cook and I’m an aging Taffy (73) ….but it feels as if I (along with many others) have lost a brother. If there’s such a thing as “Bloke” love then Si and Dave generated tons of it…..thanks for the memories to you both….’

Finally, Keith posted: ‘A beautiful tribute by and to the bikers. Dave (and you) touched our hearts in a unique way and I’m sure we’re all eager to see what the next chapter is. Please don’t become a stranger…’