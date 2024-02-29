Hairy biker, Dave Myers passes away

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 12:22

Hairy Bikers: Dave and Si. Credit: hairybikers/X

Dave Myers, renowned as one half of the cherished culinary duo, The Hairy Bikers, has succumbed to cancer at the age of 66.

This tragic news was announced on Wednesday, February 28 2024, marking the end of Dave’s courageous battle with the illness.

A legacy remembered

Hailing from Barrow-in-Furness, Myers became a national treasure alongside Si King, his fellow Hairy Biker. For two decades, they captured hearts across the UK and beyond, exploring the world on their motorbikes to discover and share global cuisines.

In his heart-breaking tribute to Dave, Si King posted on Twitter/X: ‘I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

‘All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.’

‘Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.’

Final moments and gratitude

Si continued with a message of thanks for the overwhelming support received, ‘I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team.

‘I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.’

The message concluded: ‘May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss. I am sure I will see you all soon. Love Si x’

Heartfelt tributes

Messages poured in from fans, John posted: ‘My thoughts are with you, his family and friends, as well as fans at this sad time. I hope St. Peter has motorcycle parking bays outside his gates, and I am certain the food in heaven will be cooked beautifully now Dave is in charge of it.’

Restaurant chain Frankie and Benny’s also added their message of condolence: ‘Such sad news and such a lovely man.’

Another message read: ‘I didn’t know Dave, except via the TV, and I’m shedding a tear. A lovely, likable man, who always brought fun and laughter to our screens. Deepest condolences to all Dave’s family, friends and relatives. Sleep tight Dave.’

And finally another post which highlighted one of the Hairy Bikers recent shows: ‘I watched you guys the other night where Dave said he was so happy to get back on the bike after treatment, & never thought he’d ride again.

‘He looked so happy. My heart goes out to you all . So glad you both came into our living rooms through the tellybox and shared your humour.’

A journey together

Their final series together, ‘The Hairy Bikers Go West,’ premiered in February 2024, which showed them on an adventure down the UK’s west coast.

Myers had shared his joy at being able to ride again despite his health challenges, highlighting his determination and love for adventure.

Myers and King’s friendship and shared passion for food made them beloved figures in British culture, leaving a legacy that will be remembered fondly.