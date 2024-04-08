Water Saving across Almeria

By Julian Phillips • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 14:40

Conserving water is a joint effort. Credit: Creative Commons

Water-saving measures are now in effect in various towns across Almeria, including Albox, Olula del Río, and Antas. These measures, prompted by the need to conserve water, have been introduced by several municipal councils in response to concerns about dwindling water resources.

Although the Andalusian Government announced these measures on March 27, their implementation varies among municipalities. Some, like Albox and Olula del Río, have already put restrictions in place, while others are still in the process of doing so.

In towns where restrictions are active, residents are prohibited from filling or refilling private pools with drinking water until further notice. This restriction aims to prevent unnecessary water use, which is particularly noticeable with pool filling.

200 litres per person per day

Personal water consumption is also under scrutiny, with a limit of 200 litters per person per day. This restriction will be enforced by monitoring water supplied to households and collective networks. Any excess usage may result in general water cuts or pressure reductions.

Additionally, irrigation allocations must prioritise human consumption needs. If necessary, irrigation allowances will be reduced to ensure an adequate water supply for residents.

These restrictions mark a significant response to the severe drought affecting the region. While they are currently in effect in some municipalities, there may be further changes pending a review by the Drought Management Commission. This ongoing process highlights the importance of adapting to environmental challenges and conserving water resources for the future.