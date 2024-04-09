Car fire in Puerto Banus

By John Smith • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 18:32

The car on fire outside Anthony’s Credit: Thomas Barnes

Said to be Spain’s oldest established pawn shop, Anthony’s Diamonds has been a household name in Fuengirola for decades.

Recently they expanded and opened a second site, Anthony’s Antiques in luxurious Puerto Banus to cater for the trade of those who want to buy, sell, receive a loan or have a repair undertaken on top quality items in the Marbella area.

There was a heart stopping moment however outside of the new store on April 9 when a vehicle suddenly burst into flames right outside Anthony’s.

Happily, the engine fire was soon brought under control and according to a spokesperson for the Fire Brigade, it appeared to be a simple (but expensive) fault with the vehicle overheating.

Anthony’s in Banus can be visited at the Centro Comercial Cristamar C. Francisco Villalón opposite El Corte Inglés whilst the original shop is in Av. Ramón y Cajal, 40 in Fuengirola.