Car fire in Puerto Banus

By John Smith •
Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 18:32
The car on fire outside Anthony’s
Credit: Thomas Barnes
Said to be Spain’s oldest established pawn shop, Anthony’s Diamonds has been a household name in Fuengirola for decades.
Recently they expanded and opened a second site, Anthony’s Antiques in luxurious Puerto Banus to cater for the trade of those who want to buy, sell, receive a loan or have a repair undertaken on top quality items in the Marbella area.
There was a heart stopping moment however outside of the new store on April 9 when a vehicle suddenly burst into flames right outside Anthony’s.
Happily, the engine fire was soon brought under control and according to a spokesperson for the Fire Brigade, it appeared to be a simple (but expensive) fault with the vehicle overheating.
Anthony’s in Banus can be visited at the Centro Comercial Cristamar C. Francisco Villalón opposite El Corte Inglés whilst the original shop is in Av. Ramón y Cajal, 40 in Fuengirola.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
