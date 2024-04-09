Charity fun run, Palma

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 09 Apr 2024 • 15:18

The charity fun run Ponle Freno is returning to Palma after a break of seven years

Natalia Rico, head of Communication for the race on Sunday 21 April, says it will be a day “celebrating road safety and sport” for a good cause.

The registration fee is ten euros, except for children, who can register free.

Raised for a good cause

The money raised will be put towards a driving simulator for the SJD Barcelona Children’s Hospital. This will help traffic victims to “regain an autonomous life and drive safely for themselves and other people”.

The simulator costs 30,000 euros and has an annual maintenance of 25,000 euros. There are currently 45 hospitalised patients in Palma receiving neurorehabilitation services for brain or spinal cord damage currently care, said Carulla, who can benefit from the simulator as outpatients.

Celebrity runner, Atlanta Olympics

Celebrity long-distance runner Martin Fiz, who trained for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta in Palma, will be joining the run. He is also the ambassador for the Ponte Freno events.

The online registration period will end on April 20, at 2:00 pm. Participant packs can be collected in person at the Porto Pi Shopping Center on April 19 and 20.