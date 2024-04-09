Charity fun run, Palma

By Annette Christmas •
Updated: 09 Apr 2024 • 15:18
Image: Runner
Credit: Unsplash
The charity fun run Ponle Freno is returning to Palma after a break of seven years
Natalia Rico, head of Communication for the race on Sunday 21 April, says it will be a day “celebrating road safety and sport” for a good cause.
The registration fee is ten euros, except for children, who can register free.
The money raised will be put towards a driving simulator for the SJD Barcelona Children’s Hospital. This will help traffic victims to “regain an autonomous life and drive safely for themselves and other people”.
The simulator costs 30,000 euros and has an annual maintenance of 25,000 euros. There are currently 45 hospitalised patients in Palma receiving neurorehabilitation services for brain or spinal cord damage currently care, said Carulla, who can benefit from the simulator as outpatients.
Celebrity long-distance runner Martin Fiz, who trained for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta in Palma, will be joining the run. He is also the ambassador for the Ponte Freno events.
The online registration period will end on April 20, at 2:00 pm. Participant packs can be collected in person at the Porto Pi Shopping Center on April 19 and 20.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.