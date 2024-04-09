Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 15:40

Guardamar has concluded its participation in the cycle tourism fair. Image: Ayuntamiento de Guardamar del Segura / Facebook.

Italian Tourism

Guardamar has concluded its participation in the cycle tourism fair, which was held over the second weekend in April in Bologna, Italy. The Italian market is an emerging tourism destination with international tourists at the Tourist Office expressing interest in cultural, sports, and gastronomic topics.

Sporting Smile

Benejúzar has invested €14,868 to improve the equipment of its sports facilities. The mayor, Vicente Cases, explained: “We have now completed the works that were pending to improve the safety and comfort of the people who use these sporting spaces.”

Gorgeously Green

The management of parks and green areas in Orihuela Costa will cost the municipal company, Ildo, almost €4.5 million over the next three years (€1.5 million from 2025 to 2028), plus €1.4 million for the current year.

Enjoying Ermita

Torrevieja has approved the construction of a sports court in Plaza de Oriente. The budget allocated is €190,000, with an execution period of six months. The objective is to provide the central square, popularly known as “La Ermita,” with sports and games facilities.

100 Homes

Santa Pola has transferred a plot of 8,978 m2 on Calle Levante to the Valencian Government. The plot has the capacity for around 100 homes. Santa Pola has been campaigning for months with the aim of building much-needed social housing in the municipality.

Read to Dream

The 54th Alicante Book Fair, entitled “Read to Dream,” will be held on April 24 and 28 in the Seneca Space. It will feature more than a hundred authors and around twenty presentations of works by the writers. Expect to enjoy an awards ceremony, performances, exhibitions, and concerts.

Why the fog?

Parts of the Costa Blanca recently encountered dense fog, creating an unusual sight amid summer-like temperatures.

But what causes this phenomenon?

Jorge Olcina, director of the Climatology Laboratory at the University of Alicante, explains that the primary factor behind the fog on the Costa Blanca is a temperature difference.

The consistently cold seawater in the area plays a crucial role.

When warmer air settles over the colder water, it triggers the formation of a vast mist, which has spread across Spain in recent days, even with temperatures hitting 30°C.

This stark contrast in temperatures leads to rapid condensation when the two air masses collide, resulting in the formation of low-lying clouds or mists that are then carried inland by the wind.

Vega Taxi

Manuel Ríos Pérez, the general director of Transport and Logistics, has introduced an innovative project to establish the first Vega Baja Metropolitan Taxi Area.

During a presentation at the Orihuela town hall, Ríos explained the benefits of this initiative for improving public taxi services.

Ríos highlighted that the Vega Baja Metropolitan Taxi Area will allow taxi services to operate smoothly across the entire region, without any restrictions.

He also emphasised the shift from interurban to urban rates and the extension of services to all municipalities, regardless of their population size.

The mayors and councillors present expressed their support for this project, which aims to streamline mobility in the region.

Ríos announced that each municipality will receive a memorandum outlining the initial steps for participation in the project within fifteen days.

Once the metropolitan area is established, the Department of the Environment will take over all responsibilities, relieving local administrations of any additional financial burden.