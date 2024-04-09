By Anna Ellis •
C.L.A.R.O, a political group in Orihuela Costa, recently reviewed investment plans for 2024.
These plans, proposed by the Popular Party-Vox coalition government, are likely to be approved soon.
C.L.A.R.O praised the government for presenting a budget, the first since 2018, with a €40 million increase in spending compared to 2018.
The extra money, borrowed within legal limits, will fund various projects, including €12.6 million for the Orihuela Costa.
These projects, in line with the Popular Party’s promises and agreed upon with C.L.A.R.O, cover water storage, a pedestrian bridge, and a cultural centre, among others.
There’s also funding for general services benefiting the Orihuela Costa.
C.L.A.R.O approves of these plans but urges the government to address other needs promptly.
They trust the government’s commitment to improving residents’ quality of life and see their support for the Popular Party as justified.
C.L.A.R.O is pleased with these ambitious investment plans. However, since this is the first budget proposed by the new government coalition, there are still other needs to address.
They say that it’s crucial to allocate funds promptly to avoid any losses due to budgetary restrictions.
C.L.A.R.O believes in the commitment of the new government to fulfil its promises of reforms and improving the quality of life for Orihuela Costa residents.
