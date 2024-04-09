Paris Olympics reprieve for Belarus and Russia

By John Smith •
Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 12:56
No Belarus or Russian flags allowed at Paris Olympics or Paralympics
Credit: Kremlin
In what is denied as being a U-Turn, the British Government has reportedly written to the Presidents of the Olympic and Paralympic Committees giving unexpected approval.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2023 which was supported by Belarus, the then (and still) Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lucy Frazer was quoted as saying that “any plans to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in Paris are not credible”.
This followed a decision announced by the two Committees that both countries would be banned from competing in Paris in 2024 and this in turn was supported by a 36 country summit chaired by Lucy Frazer.
Now however the Olympic Committees have had a change of heart and are prepared to allow athletes from Belarus and Russia to compete in Paris provided that they are not part of any team and should they win medals their national anthems would not be played, no flags would be raised and their kit would not bear any country emblems.
In addition, they must not have publicly supported the invasion nor could they be in any way associated with the military of either country.
With the impositions of these restrictions, the UK Government has confirmed that it supports the decision so, some athletes from the two countries may appear in the 2024 Olympics which run from July 26 to August 11 and the Paralympics which take place from August 28 until September 8.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
