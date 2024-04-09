Reliable car rentals: Edi Rent a Car

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 13:14

Edi Rent A Car's office frontage in El Campello Credit: Claire Rogers

Enjoy transparent, fee-free car rentals at Edi Rent a Car, a reliable British family-owned business based in El Campello.

With over 30 years of combined experience in car rentals, Edi Rent a Car’s team, led by Edi, Lynda, Claire, Paul, and Neil, ensures personalized service and satisfaction. Fluent in English and Spanish, they provide 24-hour service at Alicante Airport, just 15 minutes from their base.

Convenient Locations

Operating from Alicante and Asturias Airports, as well as their office in El Campello, Edi Rent a Car ensures easy accessibility for customers. Their commitment to honesty means no hidden fees, making the rental process straightforward and stress-free.

Explore their diverse fleet, featuring vehicles perfect for city driving or countryside adventures. And choose from a variety of cars suited to any destination, including the popular Fiat Panda known for its agility and ease of parking.

Flexible Pricing

Edi Rent a Car offers competitive pricing tailored to different seasons, guaranteeing affordability throughout the year. All prices are inclusive of taxes, insurance, unlimited mileage, and the convenience of free airport pick-up and drop-off.

How to contact

Their office, located in Carrer de Sant Ramon, 151, 03560, El Campello, opens Monday to Friday from 9 am to 1.30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm, as well as Saturdays from 9 am to 1.30 pm, providing ample opportunity for customers to arrange their rentals.

For further enquiries or bookings, visit their website at www.edirentacar.com, call them at 647 93 07 36 or reach out via email at correo@eddierentacar.com. And stay updated on their Facebook page.

