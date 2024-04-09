By Annette Christmas • Updated: 09 Apr 2024 • 22:00

Luscious taco. Credit: Pacifico Soul Kitchen

Street food with soul – The Pacifico Soul Kitchen

Javi Ferra knew he was offering something unique when he opened his restaurant and cocktail bar, The Pacifico Soul Kitchen.

Having studied catering at university, Javi went on to spend six years as maitre-d’ at a highly acclaimed restaurant before working at Canela, a pioneering street food and cocktail bar.

With his solid background in catering and many years honing his business skills, Javi knew he wanted to offer a new take on Tex-Mex. And his South American delicacies with a Californian twist are as authentic as it gets.

Multicultural flavours

The Pacifico Soul Kitchen is a vibrant blend of flavours and cultures: tangy ceviche, pert tacos with fresh ingredients, succulent barbecue ribs, all manner of wings, there is something for everyone.

Javi also prides himself on his refreshing cocktail menu featuring classic sours, chilled margaritas, and a selection of tequilas. The ample terrace overlooking the beach invites guests to while away the balmy summer evenings in good company, perhaps even to make new friends.

And not just the enticing cocktails provide great visuals: the colourful street art murals add a perfect, authentic interactive backdrop to social media posts.

The Soul Kitchen opens its arms wide to people from all over, whether local or just passing through, thirsting for a cocktail of hankering after a tasty bite to eat.

Rave reviews

The flawless five-star review rating reflects Javi’s attention to detail and the hard work he puts into giving his guests the best possible experience.

Seren W. enthuses: “We went here three times during our week’s holiday because we loved it so much! Amazing food, we loved the shrimp, chicken tinga and hoisin duck tacos … the velvet margarita is a must try … definitely go here if you are in the area!”

And Alw00058 from Glasgow says they are “Guaranteed the best nachos & chicken quesadillas we have had anywhere, considering our extreme love for Mexican food”.

Others praise the “lush roof terrace” and “great vibe”.

Locals and visitors, foodies and connoisseurs will all find something fresh to enjoy and a unique experience at the Pacific Soul Kitchen, the beating heart of Santa Ponça.

Address: Plaza Santa Ponça 1, local 20 (on the first floor, up the external steps), 07183 Santa Ponsa

Telephone: 691 022 372

Opening hours: 1 pm until 11 pm, closed on Wednesdays.