Published: 10 Apr 2024
Amazing fresh produce will be available from local producers at the fair.
Credit: Almanzora Gourmet
Thousands of people are expected to return to the Multipurpose Hall of Cuevas de Almanzora to experience Almanzora Gourmet 2024.
Between April 19 and April 21 is the town’s ultimate gastronomic event, the fifth edition of the Almanzora Gourmet Food Fair is eagerly awaited and once again there are high expectations following its immense success last years.
Visitors will enjoy cooking shows, workshops, food tasting, and many other events related to the great food products and companies from Almeria. Excellent restaurants and hospitality providers will also be part of this culinary experience.
The gastronomic event will bring together over a multitude of companies and producers showcasing their products, including wines, oils, honey, sausages, chocolates, and more. Additionally, there will be restaurateurs offering their most traditional and innovative tapas during the fair. The fair has already become a significant date on the calendar, not only by the productive and artisan sector but also increasingly known and recognised by chefs.
