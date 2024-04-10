Animal or Human charity – you say

By Annette Christmas • Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 13:31

All charities are grateful for donations Credit: Governor Tom Wolf flick

A Euro Weekly News reporter asked four random people in Mallorca for their opinion on charity and whether they thought it was better to help animals or humans.

Bianca who is visiting the island from Germany was very clear in her opinion, saying “I’d help animals because the soul in an animal cannot speak for itself and is one hundred per cent dependent on human beings.”

Thirza from Stuttgart, who settled in Mallorca just three months ago had a different opinion; “It would be better to help humans first. When everyone starts working on themselves, becomes humbler and begins to realise that animals have feelings too, they will be kind to animals and ask themselves why they eat meat and other questions. Charity is a cheap solution.”

This view was generally endorsed by Christina who shares her time between Mallorca and the UK and said “Humans, especially human children. Children are in the same position as animals. When it comes to drugs, alcohol, wars and so on, the main ones hurt are children, who have no say. They are the victims and when they grow up, they carry the burden.”

Whilst Renate, also visiting from Germany had a very clear and succinct response “It’s not a question of ‘either-or’. We need both.”