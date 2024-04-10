Excursion to Lemon Tree Market

By Marina Lorente •
Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 16:23
Image: Fruits at Lemon Tree market / Credit: Laura Whispering
Join this unforgettable excursion to the Lemon Tree Market in Guardamar every Sunday!
This plan is perfect if you don’t have access to a car or prefer not to drive yourself, this is a great opportunity to explore a traditional Spanish market and mingle with locals while indulging in a wide array of fresh produce, clothing, and international cuisines.
Included in the trip is door-to-door transportation service to Guardamar and back, along with guidance at the market and the option to join fellow travellers for a stroll or a meal.
Prices range from €10 to €20 per person for the round-trip ticket, depending on your pickup location. Payment is accepted in cash upon departure.
The market opens at 9am and closes at 2pm, so they recommend departing Torrevieja early to arrive around 10am. Space is limited to a maximum of 6 people per trip, with the option to bring along 2-3 small dogs in a bag (an additional fee of 5€ applies per dog).
To reserve your seat, please provide your name, phone number, and address to Annelie Ahlman via text, WhatsApp, Messenger, or phone call at +46 70 4882813.
And don’t miss the chance to sample Swedish delicacies such as “Sandwichcake” or meatball sandwiches from two vendors offering Swedish cuisine at the market. With numerous international restaurants to choose from, there’s something to satisfy every palate.
A Spanish woman who has returned to her motherland after 6 years living in London. She is passionate about nature, animals and yoga.
