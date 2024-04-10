Women on Stage in La Zenia

By Marina Lorente •
Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 18:13
La Zenia Boulevard / Credit LaZenia
On the forthcoming Saturday April 13, an exceptional event is poised to grace the Plaza Mayor in La Zenia, radiating empowerment and celebration under the banner of Women on Stage.
From 4pm to 8pm, this gathering promises an unforgettable experience, spotlighting the incredible achievements and talents of women from various walks of life.
At the heart of this event lies a rich tapestry of local associations dedicated to uplifting and supporting women. Among them stand stalwarts like Mama Elefanta, Music Harmony, Donaciones Torrevieja y Alrededores, Asos Ucraniana, APANEE, Asimepp, and Lazos de Crianza.
Each of these organisations brings unique perspectives and invaluable contributions to the table, contributing to a vibrant ecosystem of female empowerment and solidarity.
The schedule for the day is brimming with activities designed to engage, entertain, and inspire attendees of all ages: Workshops and Networking, Emma Children’s Show, Music and dance shows.
Raise your voice, dance to the beat of the music, and pave the way for a future where every woman can thrive and shine. See you there!
A Spanish woman who has returned to her motherland after 6 years living in London. She is passionate about nature, animals and yoga.
