Fast tracks: Renfe links Murcia-Burgos

Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 14:14
Renfe's Latest Expansion
Image: milosk50
RENFE, Spain’s national railway operator, launched two AVE services connecting Murcia to Burgos on April 8, along with an Avlo train linking the Murcian capital to Valladolid. Since December 2022, Renfe has been operating the Madrid-Murcia AVE service commercially, offering eight daily trips with nearly 3,000 seats.
Four of these trains, with stops at Orihuela and Elche, originate and terminate at Madrid’s Chamartín in Madrid suburbs, while the other four, with additional stops at Alicante, Villena, Albacete, and Cuenca, start and end at Puerta de Atocha station in the centre of Madrid.
In December 2023, Renfe introduced commercial Avlo services between Madrid Chamartín Clara Campoamor and Murcia, marking the first low-cost high-speed train on this route. With two daily runs in each direction, offering a weekly capacity of 5,000 seats.
Starting April, a daily AVE train will depart from Murcia at 6:30 AM, reaching Valladolid at 10:26 AM and Burgos at 11:03 AM. The return journey, except on Saturdays, will see a train departing from Burgos at 5:18 PM, arriving at Murcia’s Del Carmen station at 10:09 PM, and departing from Valladolid at 6:00 PM.
