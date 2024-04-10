Historically high number of tourists

By Annette Christmas •
Updated: 10 Apr 2024 • 18:52
Tourists on Alcudia beach, Easter 2024.
Credit: AC
The latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics show that tourism is flourishing this year.
214,451 international tourists travelled to The Balearic Islands during February, 18 per cent more than during the same period last year. This continues last year’s trend.
According to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) on Tuesday April 9, spending by tourists was up 41.5 per cent to €260 million euros, which is a record high for February in the region.
Almost 60 per cent of those tourists were from Germany (124,896 people), versus roughly ten per cent (22,157 people) from the United Kingdom.
Each tourist spent 169 euros daily on average in February and stayed just over seven days. In total, people spent €1,213 each, which was almost 20 per cent more than last year.
A total of 353,718 tourists from January to February collectively spent €434.21 million euros, which is an increase of more than 32 per cent on last year.
Good weather may have been a motive for the visits.
