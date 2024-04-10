Italian company to build huge Spanish solar project

By John Ensor •
Italian company Plenitude, ENI’s renewable arm, is set to embark on a monumental solar venture in Spain, marking a new chapter in sustainable energy.
On Tuesday, April 9, Plenitude laid the foundational stone for the ‘Renopool’ solar park in Badajoz, Extremadura.
The ceremony, attended by Badajoz Mayor Ignacio Gragera and Víctor del Moral Agundez from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Sustainable Development, signalled the commencement of what is poised to be the company’s largest solar project worldwide.
This ambitious project, scheduled for completion in 2025, promises to generate 660 gigawatt-hours annually. This output can power roughly 200,000 homes, a testament to the project’s significant impact.
The solar park, which will involve seven photovoltaic plants and an electrical substation near Solana de los Barros, is thanks to the collaboration between Plenitude and leading construction firms OHLA, Sacyr, and Sarpel.
Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, emphasised the project’s role in cementing the company’s dedication to Spain’s renewable sector. As reported in La Informacion, the construction of this project confirms the company’s commitment to the Spanish renewable energy sector’, Goberti stated.
Plenitude’s footprint in Spain includes nearly 400 MW of operational wind and solar facilities, over 1,000 MW under construction, and more than 2,000 MW in the pipeline.
Plenitude is not only advancing in energy production but also making strides in the retail and electric vehicle sectors in Spain. With over 300,000 customers and a burgeoning network of electric vehicle charging points, the company is solidifying its presence.
The ‘Renopool’ project will link to the national grid via three connection nodes and a shared high-voltage line, furthering connectivity and sustainability.
Globally, Plenitude operates in over 15 countries, integrating electricity production from renewable sources, energy sales, and solutions for 10 million European customers, and an extensive charging point network for electric vehicles.
By 2027, the company plans to serve 11.5 million customers, achieve over 8 GW of renewable capacity, and establish 40,000 charging points, marking a significant leap towards a greener future.
