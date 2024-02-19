Palma’s electric vehicle strategy: A decade delay

By John Ensor • Updated: 19 Feb 2024 • 17:51

Electric vehicle being charged. Credit: buffaloboy/Shutterstock.com

The lack of demand for electric vehicles has led to a re-think about the number of the number of charging points required.

In a recent announcement, Palma City Council, has decided to postpone its ambitious plan to install 2,000 electric car charging points by 2030. The plan has been moved back a staggering 10 years to 2040.

This decision reflects a significant shift in the city’s approach to electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, prompted by concerns over current demand and the financial implications of the original timeline.

Councillor for the Environment, Llorenc Bauza has called the previous plan, approved under the leadership of the former socialist mayor Jose Hila, ‘unrealistic’ and a potential ‘mortgage’ on the finances of Emaya, the municipal services body, which primarily focus on city cleanliness rather than energy commercialisation.

Emaya’s reassessment aims to align the project with more realistic objectives, emphasising a gradual and demand-driven expansion of the charging network.

Despite the delay, the city council assures that it remains committed to fostering electric mobility in alignment with Royal Decree-Law 29/2021, which outlines urgent measures in the energy sector to promote electric vehicles, self-consumption, and the deployment of renewable energies.

The council’s revised plan includes the immediate addition of 192 new charging poles in municipal parking lots, bringing the total to 332 within the next few months.

This step is seen as a move towards balancing the city’s energy self-sufficiency aspirations with the essential services provided by Emaya.

The adjustment in the EV infrastructure rollout has reignited discussions on the role of public versus private investment in energy infrastructure.

The previous municipal government faced criticism from the PP and leading business associations for attempting to transform Emaya into a public energy monopoly.

The current administration advocates for a model that encourages public-private partnerships, similar to the management of conventional fuel stations, allowing for a more flexible and demand-responsive development of EV charging facilities.

As Palma navigates the challenges of transitioning to a more sustainable transportation system, the delayed policy reflects a broader trend of cities worldwide grappling with the pace of technological adoption and the need for infrastructure that aligns with current demand.

This strategy aims to ensure that investments in electric mobility are both sustainable and in harmony with the city’s other critical services, paving the way for a cleaner, greener Palma.