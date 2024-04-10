Madrid’s pet run celebrates Police Bicentenary

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 11:21

Presentation of Perroton 2024. Credit: interior.gob.es

Now in its 13th edition Perroton Madrid has established itself as the most important event for dog lovers in Spain.

On Sunday, October 6, Madrid will become the stage for ‘Perroton Madrid 2024 Nick Run by Bicentenary National Police’

This remarkable event highlights the importance of adopting pets responsibly. This year it will also commemorate the National Police‘s 200-year legacy, marking it as Spain’s oldest security force.

A milestone in animal support

Perroton Madrid is a major event in both Spain and Europe, that promotes the welfare of pets through the message of responsible adoption and ownership.

According to Perroton’s mission statement, which has the Honorary Presidency of Her Majesty Queen Sofia, their ‘aim is to promote and encourage the adoption and responsible ownership of our pets, and to fight against animal abandonment and mistreatment in Spanish society.’

This year, the race not only highlights animal advocacy but also celebrates the bicentenary of the National Police. Registrations for the event will be opened on April 15, via the official website Perroton.org, offering participants the chance to join until September 27.

Celebrity endorsement

The 2024 edition was presented on Tuesday, April 9, by the National Police and Perroton España at the Special Canine Guide Unit in the Casa de Campo in Madrid.

The unveiling of this year’s race was made special by the presence of Spanish celebrities actor and presenter Carlos Sobera, also actress and singer, Alejandra Botto taking on the role of ambassador for Perroton Spain.

A display of canine capabilities

Following the presentation, attendees were treated to a showcase by the Special Canine Guide Unit.

Dogs specialised in detecting explosives and fire accelerants, alongside their handlers, demonstrated their skills through practical exercises. The display served not just as entertainment but as a testament to the rigorous training and dedication of the police canine teams.

In essence, the Perroton Madrid 2024 is more than just a race, it’s a celebration of history, dedication, and the bond between humans and their pets.

By intertwining the commemoration of the National Police’s bicentenary with the ethos of pet adoption, it sets a precedent for events that aim to make a societal impact.