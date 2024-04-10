By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 15:24

Math maverick: Human calculator kid breaks records. Image: Genius Aaryan / Facebook.

Aaryan Shukla, a 13-year-old maths whizz from Maharashtra, India, amazed a large audience by breaking a Guinness World Record.

During the filming of an Italian TV show called Lo Show Dei Record, Aaryan, known as the ‘human calculator,’ set the record for adding 50 five-digit numbers in the fastest time ever: just 25.19 seconds.

On stage, Aaryan was shown 50 numbers in rapid succession, and he had to add them up in his head.

Despite the speed, he quickly added each number and got the right answer, leaving everyone impressed.

In an interview backstage, Aaryan talked about his love for mental maths, which started when he was just six years old.

He enjoys solving tough maths problems and competing internationally.

For Aaryan, the excitement comes from representing India on the global stage and achieving big things at such a young age.

He won the Mental Calculation World Cup in 2022 in Germany and helped start the Global Mental Calculators Association (GMCA).

The GMCA wants to bring mental calculators together and promote mental maths around the world.

They’re working on creating a new mental calculation league, which would be a big deal in the world of mental maths competitions.