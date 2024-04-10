Murcia puts age restriction on scooter riders

By John Ensor • Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 12:22

A young scooter rider on the pavement. Credit: Novikov Aleksey/Shuttertock.com

With the use use electric scooters on the increase, Murcia has chosen to prohibit their use to those under the age of 15.

The increase in scooter riders across Spain’s cities has been partly attributed to the development of bicycle lanes and the enforcement of Low Emission Zones, which in turn has led authorities to implement new regulations.

On January 22, the General Directorate of Traffic introduced a new regulation for personal mobility vehicles. However, many rules are left up to the discretion of individual town councils.

This was a significant move, especially considering Murcia’s decision to set an age limit for electric scooter users.

Urban mobility in Murcia

The Murcia City Council’s latest decision, ratified in late March, marks a pivotal shift in urban transport policies. This includes a ban on electric scooters on footpaths and pedestrian zones.

Moreover, those under 15 are now forbidden to ride these vehicles unless supervised by a parent.

Additionally, Murcia has issued advice to ensure that electric scooters are used safely. This includes wearing a helmet and securing third-party liability insurance to cover any accidents that may cause injury or damage.

The ripple effect across Spain

The question now is whether other cities will follow Murcia’s lead. Cities like Vitoria have already set the minimum age for electric scooter use at 15. In contrast, Zaragoza is considering public opinion on this matter.

Furthermore, places like Inca in the Balearics are mandating insurance for scooter owners. Although helmet use is strongly encouraged across Spain, penalties for non-compliance are yet to be introduced, pending regulatory updates.

The move by Murcia and similar actions by other Spanish cities reflect a growing trend towards regulating electric scooter use. This trend underscores the balance between embracing new mobility solutions and ensuring public safety and urban integration.