Piano bliss at auditorium

By Annette Christmas • Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 19:11

Pianist Alexandra Dovgan's hands. Credit: public domain

The Balearic Symphony Orchestra is offering a piano concert at the auditorium at 8 pm on the 2nd of May.

The concert will include Robert Schuman’s concerto for piano opus 54 and Dimitri Shostakovich symphony number 15 opus 144. The pianist will be multiple award-winner Alexandra Dovgan who has won the International Young Pianists Competition, among others. The conductor will be Pablo Mielgo.

Child prodigy

Born in 2007 into a family of musicians, Alexandra Dovgan commenced her piano journey at the age of four and a half. Her prodigious talent was clear at five years old, propelling her through the rigorous selection process to enter the Academic Central Music School of Moscow State Conservatory under Mira Marchenko.

Balearic Symphony Orchestra conductor, Pablo Milgo is from Madrid, and formerly conducted the Madrid Symphony Orchestra, returning as guest conductor to this day. He studied at the Conservatorio Real in Madrid, Colegio Reina Sofía and the London Guildhall School of Music and is an avid promoter of young talent.

Tickets start at €35 and are available here

Readers are reminded that the 12 Tenors are singing at the Auditorium onf April 12.