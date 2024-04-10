By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 8:29

Revolutionising roads: Essenbach leads with 'Traffic Lights of the Future'. Image: Olena Znak / Shutterstock.com

The town of Essenbach in Bavaria, Germany, is leading the way with a new kind of traffic light, often called the “traffic light of the future.”

This smart signal is packed with advanced features and can adapt to road conditions intelligently.

Even though it might look like a regular traffic light, this one is much smarter. It’s designed to make traffic flow better and keep roads safer.

Run by the Bavarian Ministry of Transport, this traffic light is being tested out in a trial project.

The results will help decide how to use smart technology in more traffic lights all over Bavaria.

This smart traffic light can give priority to emergency vehicles like ambulances or fire engines. It senses when they’re coming and turns red for other vehicles, making it easier for emergency vehicles to get through without delay.

It also helps cyclists by showing them when the light will turn green and how long they have to wait.

Plus, it has systems in place to warn about possible collisions and helps with making turns safely.

Essenbach was picked for the trial because it’s near a fire station, making it perfect for testing how well emergency vehicles get priority.

Plus, there’s a cycle path that crosses a traffic light, and side streets are easy to see, making it great for testing out turning assistance and collision warning systems.

The cost of installing this smart traffic light is around €100,000.