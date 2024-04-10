Spring Activities in Cuevas

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 11:30
Announcing the Spring activity schedule for 2024.
Credit: Cuevas el Almanzora Town Hall
Cuevas el Almanzora offers an array of cultural activities this spring, providing over twenty options for residents and visitors.
Mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria and Tourism, Culture, and Heritage Mayor Juana Haro announced the extensive program, running until June, at the Emilio Sdun Workshop Museum, one of the town’s vibrant exhibition spaces.
The aim is to showcase the town’s rich cultural heritage through diverse activities, including guided tours of historical sites, exhibitions, conferences, theatre performances, book launches, workshops, and more. Encouraging active participation, the council invites everyone to explore Cuevas’s cultural spaces, making it a hub of the provincial cultural scene.
Upcoming events include a storytelling session by Paula Mandarina on April 13 and a guided tour of poet Sotomayor’s life and residences on April 14. On April 18, there will be a presentation and poetry recital by Francisco Javier Espinosa at the Castillo del Marques de los Velez. Then, on April 27, visitors can join a guided tour of the famous ‘Prison Graffiti of the Tower of Homage’. Finally, on April 29, the Municipal School of Music, Dance, and Theatre will host a dance gala to celebrate International Dance Day.
The cultural program extends until June, with schedules and activities available on the Cuevas Town Council website for those interested in taking part.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
