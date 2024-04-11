Belgian King addressed European Parliament

By John Smith •
King Philippe addressed the European Parliament
Credit: Belgium Royal Family Facebook
On Wednesday April 10, His Majesty King Philippe of Belgium visited the European Parliament at the invitation of its President Roberta Metsola from Malta.
This, the king’s first address to MEPs in the European Parliament in Strasbourg (France) was undertaken due to the fact that Belgium has taken over the revolving Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
Prior to this, the only other time that a Belgian monarch had addressed the Parliament was in 1987 when his uncle, the late King Baudouin travelled to Strasbourg to address a plenary meeting.
In his speech, King Philippe touched on Belgium’s current presidency as he said “We are carrying out our mandate as President of the Council in a spirit of hope. In these times of war, insecurity and social unease, Europe and the world are in dire need of hope. Hope is not a dream. It is based on facts.”
He touched on a number of matters including climate change and praised the EU for its unity over Ukraine, the pandemic and Brexit ; “The divisions within the Union are often discussed. But in our support for Ukraine in particular, we show that we can take strong decisions together.
“The struggle in Ukraine is also our struggle. This is about defending our safety and our values. We also feel threatened. Rightly so.
“We also showed this unity after the Brexit referendum. Member States also showed solidarity in the fight against the corona pandemic, with unprecedented initiatives for the joint purchase of vaccines and the European economic recovery program. In every crisis, at every turning point, we show ourselves united and decisive.”
Following his speech he met with a number of Belgians living and working in Strasbourg.
