€1.3 million contract towards animal rescue

By Julian Phillips • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 21:13

More funds available to care for animals found on the street. Credit: Almeria City Council

On April 8 2024, the Almería City Council approved a €1.3 million contract with Athisa Medio Ambiente S.A.U. for animal rescue, collection, and care services. The two tear contract may be extended for an additional three years.

The contract aims to handle the collection of lost and abandoned animals across public areas, including pets, production animals, and wildlife. It also involves caring for animals housed in the Municipal Zoo sanitary Centre.

140 percent increase in spending

Government Team spokesperson Sacramento Sanchez noted a 140 percent increase in spending compared to 2019 due to rising costs and expanded services following the approval of a Municipal Ordinance on pet protection. Staff is expected to increase, with plans to hire more caregivers, administrative assistants, and veterinary staff.

The expansion of staff and increased expenses are also attributed to the implementation of the CER method and a higher influx of animals received by the municipal facilities, which expanded in 2021.

Sanchez highlighted a recent motion demanding more assistance from the Central Government for municipalities in fulfilling obligations under the Animal Welfare Law. Additionally, €20,000 has been allocated in the budget for expanding the Municipal Zoo sanitary Centre.