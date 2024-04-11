Historic images of Palma

By Annette Christmas •
Updated: 11 Apr 2024 • 14:53
A 1960s milk cart with donkey and milkmaid.
Credit: FAM
The Palma of a bygone era comes to life in a new book of photographs which are Portraits of the Past
An exquisite book of historical photographs, Palma, Retrato de un Tiempo Passado (‘Palma, portrait of the past’) presents a fascinating insight into a bygone era.
Melchor Guardia Cuader, whose parents emigrated to Mallorca from Aragon, sensitively captured the essence of the times with his 1950s Voigtländer camera.
The moving book of Melchor Guardia’s images brings the past back to life.
He photographed children’s games, markets and street hawkers, fishermen and old streets.
His rich photographic legacy has been rescued from oblivion by the cultural collective Fotos Antiguas de Mallorca (FAM) (“Historical Photos of Mallorca”). This group has spent years collecting and curating the images that tell the story of the island.
Much of their work is documented on their YouTube channel and Facebook page
The volume is surprisingly good value for a coffeee table book. The presentation is on Friday 12 April at 6:30 pm at the Can Sales bookshop (Plaça Porta de Santa Catalina, 24).
Books will be on sale at the presentation and in the bookshop, and can be ordered online here
PALMA, Retrato de un Tiempo Pasado. Llorenç Miró, Sebastià Bauzà, Pep Llodrá and José Luis Sanmartín, Photography book, published by Dolmen. 25cm×25cm, hard cover, 184 pages, black and white. Editions available in Spanish or Catalan, Price: €24.90.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.