Historic images of Palma

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 11 Apr 2024 • 14:53

A 1960s milk cart with donkey and milkmaid. Credit: FAM

The Palma of a bygone era comes to life in a new book of photographs which are Portraits of the Past

An exquisite book of historical photographs, Palma, Retrato de un Tiempo Passado (‘Palma, portrait of the past’) presents a fascinating insight into a bygone era.

Melchor Guardia Cuader, whose parents emigrated to Mallorca from Aragon, sensitively captured the essence of the times with his 1950s Voigtländer camera.

The moving book of Melchor Guardia’s images brings the past back to life.

He photographed children’s games, markets and street hawkers, fishermen and old streets.

His rich photographic legacy has been rescued from oblivion by the cultural collective Fotos Antiguas de Mallorca (FAM) (“Historical Photos of Mallorca”). This group has spent years collecting and curating the images that tell the story of the island.

Much of their work is documented on their YouTube channel and Facebook page

Inexpensive photography book

The volume is surprisingly good value for a coffeee table book. The presentation is on Friday 12 April at 6:30 pm at the Can Sales bookshop (Plaça Porta de Santa Catalina, 24).

Books will be on sale at the presentation and in the bookshop, and can be ordered online here

PALMA, Retrato de un Tiempo Pasado. Llorenç Miró, Sebastià Bauzà, Pep Llodrá and José Luis Sanmartín, Photography book, published by Dolmen. 25cm×25cm, hard cover, 184 pages, black and white. Editions available in Spanish or Catalan, Price: €24.90.