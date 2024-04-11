Mike Senker – It just gets better

By Mike Senker • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 16:33

Went to a very nice restaurant the other day – I can’t name it because I’m about to rip into them. I booked a table and when we arrived we were told we only had the table for two hours as it was booked again later. What’s that all about?

I was told by the friends we were with that two sittings is quite common now – is it? Not in my world it isn’t. There were six of us and four are good drinkers – me and the Mrs not drinkers at all. One of the wonderful things about living in Spain has always been the leisurely lunches and dinners especially when tapas are involved but now we are on the hurry up. I told the restaurant the only way I would be leaving in two hours is if I had finished and suggested they change this new rule if they ever wanted me back there again. By the way I’ve been going to this place for years. I don’t see how this can work or why punters would stand for it. Oh and there was entertainment there too and according to their new rules we would have to leave before the entertainment had finished. We didn’t leave in two hours and actually if I had finished I wouldn’t have gone on principle and I won’t be going back till they decide it’s a dumb ass thing to do!

Have you noticed now on Facebook and Instagram all the videos that pop up are part one and you can’t find part two anywhere? One was titled ‘Imagine a busker playing an Eric Clapton song and suddenly Eric walks past.’ Well no I can’t because although the busker is playing the song Eric never turns up!! I’m not playing that game anymore. As soon as I see ‘part one’ or stars turning up to listen to their song, I’m gone. Shove your click baiting right where the sun don’t shine.

Looking at some old photos the other day made me realise with all the great cameras we have on our phones we don’t get the old red eye pics. Used to ruin so many photos – bit of positive stuff there folks.

I was reading about the cost of sending all the asylum seekers to Rwanda and realise that, as it stands at the moment, there has been more UK Home Secretaries sent there than asylum seekers. Just gets better every day.

