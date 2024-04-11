The opera comes to Vera

By Julian Phillips •
Opera comes to town.
Join the Vera Town Orchestra for two enchanting evenings of opera performances. On Friday, May 10, at 8pm, they will grace the stage of the Huercal-Overa Theatre. Then, on Sunday, May 12, also at 8pm, they will perform at the Vera Auditorium.
Experience the magic of opera with a captivating repertoire featuring music from renowned operas such as Carmen, Lakme, Thais, and the Pearl Fishers. Immerse yourself in the melodies of these timeless classics.
Admission is free, offering everyone the opportunity to enjoy these spectacular performances. The concert will showcase talented artists including Elana Gallardo Quereda, Jeanne Henny, Enrique Parra, Mike Dewis, and Salvador Esteve, adding to the magic of the evening.
For more information and updates, visit www.orquestaciudaddevera.com. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of opera brought to you by the Vera Town Orchestra.
