Los Nórdicos wraps up season with Wine-Tasting & Paella

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 13:13

Cultural Connections Image: Los Nordicos Almuñecar

LOS Nórdicos, a longstanding non-profit association fostering cultural exchange since 2004, is wrapping up its 2023/2024 season with a delightful wine-tasting and paella event. Scheduled for April 24 from 6 PM to 8.30 PM, the gathering will take place at Casa Minerva’s scenic rooftop terrace in Torrecuevas.

Event Details

The event, aimed at promoting community and cultural understanding between nationalities, invites members to indulge in a memorable evening. Priced at €20 per member, the experience includes a round-trip bus ride from Almuñécar to Torrecuevas, a tasting session featuring four distinct wines from Granada province, and a delectable serving of paella accompanied by wine, bread, and water.

However, with limited seating available (20 minimum, 36 maximum), temporary memberships won’t be accepted. Registration and payment are required by April 17.

Membership Information: Contact and Payment Options

For more information about this event, future events, or becoming a member, interested individuals can visit Los Nórdicos’ office at Chinasol on Wednesdays from 4 pm to 5 pm or make payments via bank transfer. Los Nordicos arranges a host of events and activities throughout the year and offers many benefits to its members.

