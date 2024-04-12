PalmaVela Regatta bigger than ever

By Annette Christmas •
Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 15:50
Regatta.
Credit: Pxhere, public domain
La PalmaVela 2024 celebrates its 20th anniversary as the first major regatta of the Mediterranean season.
With three weeks still to go before registrations close, more than a hundred teams had signed up to the benchmark held at the Real Club Náutico de Palma from April 26 to May 5.
The regatta specialises in the impressive Wally and Maxi large yacht classes, but also celebrates IRC, ORC, TP52, Swan, J80, FF, Dragon, single- and two-handed Hansa 303, plus classic and vintage yachts.
Three separate events are held with the regatta: La Larga (endurance race); the opening race of the 52 Super Series 2024; and the traditional PalmaVela multiclass regatta.
La Larga is around 350 nautical miles for the larger boats, and 225 nautical miles for the smaller ones. Both routes sail between the islands of the Balearic archipelago and will be adapted to the weather conditions. Ibiza, Formentera, Menorca, Dragonera and Mallorca are always on the itinerary, which starts and ends in the bay of Palma.
When the La Larga fleet is still entering the bay of Palma on Sunday, April 28, the annual 52 Super Series gets underway. Ten professional teams aboard the world’s most modern TP52s liven up the bay for five intense days of competition, until Thursday 2 May.
Just as the first race of the 52 Super Series is finishing on Thursday, the traditional PalmaVela multiclass race begins. Maxis will share the bay with the fleets of smaller six-metre Dragon J/70 keelboats and the majestic, enduring fleet of Classics.
For further information, visit the Palmavela site
The superyacht regatta takes place in June and the Copa del Rey regatta takes place in August each year.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.