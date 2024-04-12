PalmaVela Regatta bigger than ever

By Annette Christmas • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 15:50

Regatta. Credit: Pxhere, public domain

La PalmaVela 2024 celebrates its 20th anniversary as the first major regatta of the Mediterranean season.

With three weeks still to go before registrations close, more than a hundred teams had signed up to the benchmark held at the Real Club Náutico de Palma from April 26 to May 5.

The regatta specialises in the impressive Wally and Maxi large yacht classes, but also celebrates IRC, ORC, TP52, Swan, J80, FF, Dragon, single- and two-handed Hansa 303, plus classic and vintage yachts.

Three major events

Three separate events are held with the regatta: La Larga (endurance race); the opening race of the 52 Super Series 2024; and the traditional PalmaVela multiclass regatta.

La Larga is around 350 nautical miles for the larger boats, and 225 nautical miles for the smaller ones. Both routes sail between the islands of the Balearic archipelago and will be adapted to the weather conditions. Ibiza, Formentera, Menorca, Dragonera and Mallorca are always on the itinerary, which starts and ends in the bay of Palma.

When the La Larga fleet is still entering the bay of Palma on Sunday, April 28, the annual 52 Super Series gets underway. Ten professional teams aboard the world’s most modern TP52s liven up the bay for five intense days of competition, until Thursday 2 May.

Multiclass finish

Just as the first race of the 52 Super Series is finishing on Thursday, the traditional PalmaVela multiclass race begins. Maxis will share the bay with the fleets of smaller six-metre Dragon J/70 keelboats and the majestic, enduring fleet of Classics.

For further information, visit the Palmavela site

The superyacht regatta takes place in June and the Copa del Rey regatta takes place in August each year.