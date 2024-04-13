Bar birthday bash

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 14:28
Happy 1st birthday
Photo: Pexels CC
One year ago Andy and Matt opened Bar A.M. in Fuengirola and made a lot of changes in during their first year. They have had amazing artists including: Kelly Wilde, Boogie Wonderland, Bargain Loving Brits Star Laura Elen, Stereo Star Band and many more who have come through the doors.
Then they started food in June 2023 with amazing freshly made indian cuisine by Andy, going to strength to strength with their menu, so for their epic first birthday weekend they are releasing their new menu with amazing Indian dishes and new British classics to celebrate their first year
You are invited to join them for a three day party with fantastic live music from Alexandra Avery, MarLu and Adam Winward to finish off great weekend. On Friday April 19, Alexandra Avery will perform at 8.30pm; on Saturday April 20 it will be the turn of MarLu Duo Mark and Lucy at 8.30pm and on Sunday April 21 Adam Winward will round off the weekend at 7pm. The live performances will be followed by Karaoke until late.
Book your free table via Whats App on +44 7539 543076 or call in after 5pm seven days a week and walk-ins are always welcome.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
