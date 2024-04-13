By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 15:44

The Intercultural FiestaPhoto: Fuengirola Town Hall

The Las Presas park will host a new edition of the Torreblanca Intercultural Festival on Saturday April 20.

The Fuengirola Town Councillor for Festivities, Isabel Moreno, announced the event which will start at 2pm and will feature a free paella and drinks tasting and musical entertainment by Paco and Llina.

“For several years now we have been celebrating the Intercultural Fiesta in Torreblanca, an event that takes place in the park of Las Presas, which is located in the middle area of Torreblanca where we can enjoy a festive day of intercultural conviviality”, said Moreno.

Moreno said that, “Fuengiroleños feel proud of the mix of nationalities and cultures that coexist in our city and, specifically in the Torreblanca neighbourhood, there are many foreign residents who will come together on the occasion of this celebration”.

To conclude, the councillor invited, “everyone who lives in Torreblanca, as well as those who don’t live there but would like to come along, to enjoy this intercultural festival”.