Surrogacy “inhuman” says Italy's PM

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 13 Apr 2024 • 17:49
GIORGIA MELONI: Italy’s PM is opposed to surrogacy
Photo credit: CC/Governo italiano
Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni is giving full support to a parliamentary bill that will make surrogacy a universal crime.
“I continue to believe that surrogacy is an inhuman practice,” Meloni told the “For a Young Europe: Demographic Transition, Environment, Future” conference held in Rome on April 12. She added that she would like the law come into force “as soon as possible.”
Surrogacy, whether or not cash is involved, is already banned in Italy but the bill put forward by the Brothers of Italy party to which Meloni belongs would increase the existing €600,000 fine to €1 million. Prison terms would be raised from three months to up to two years.
By introducing a law that makes surrogacy a universal crime, Italy’s legal system would be able to prosecute Italians who go to Spain, the UK or other countries where the practice is allowed.
This would also affect same sex marriages and single LGBTQ+ parents, neither of which are popular with Italy’s current government.
Nevertheless, Meloni was speaking at an event which had been organised to focus on Italy’s declining birth rate rather than surrogacy.
The problem was “an absolute priority” which her government intended to remedy by providing adequate childcare and other forms of support for working mothers, she said: “There is no point in managing the present, if the future is not secure.”
“Public spending aimed at supporting the birthrate is an issue that, more than any other, should be considered a productive investment,” Meloni said. “It is an investment in the stability of our social system and our civilisation.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.