The best arcade games of the 80s and 90s

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 14:07

Arcade games from the 80s Photo: Wikimedia CC

San Roque will host, on the last weekend of April, a new instalment of San Roque Arcade, the arcade game show of the 80s and 90s that has been so well received in previous years. Organised by the Town Hall with machines from the Sevillian company Arcade Planet, admission will be free.

After the success of past editions in the Espacio Joven and in Torreguadiaro, San Roque Arcade returns on April 27 and 28. The auditorium of the Diego Salinas Building will host this totally free experience, which allows youngsters to get to know the video games that were so popular in the 80s and 90s, while veterans will have the opportunity to relive the sensations of their younger years at the controls of these arcade machines.

The event is organised by the Youth Department, headed by Councillor David Ramos, and the machines are part of the offer of Arcade Planet, the largest video game arcade in Spain, located in Dos Hermanas in Seville. Both the entrance and the games will be free, and the opening hours on Saturday April 27 and Sunday April 28 are from 11am until 2pm and from 4pm to 9pm.