Torremolinos Lunch Club

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 12:10

The lunch club Photo: Wayne Ward

A group of expats started the club back in 2017. The group started with four members meeting for lunch usually on Mondays and from then on Wayne Ward and Lisa Ward have organised the weekly venues for food and refreshments.

The first initial meetings were in the El Calvario, Torremolinos in a bar called Los Ridos which for around eight months they met there every week to eat the amazing Sri Lankan food created by Mahesh and Rafael making various different Sri Lankan dishes weekly. The group started growing fast moving fast from four to around 16 sometimes 20 members.

They have new members join most weeks as they have seen the group on social media and love the look of the club: they have people from UK, Scotland and Ireland, plus visitors from Sweden, USA, Australia and Canada.

The group is free and meet in various restaurants in and around Torremolinos. They currently have between 10 and 30 international diners each week, they try all cuisines and keep notes on the places that they have been well looked after and enjoyed for return visits so, if you are interested in joining you can get in touch through the club’s Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/torremolinoslunchclub.