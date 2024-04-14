Amazing Almeria – The citadel of Almeria

By Julian Phillips • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 16:30

The Amazing Citadel of Almeria. Credit: Creative Commons

The ancient and beautiful city of Almeria owes its name to its impressive citadel.

The name originates from the Arabic word for watchtower: Al-Mari’yah. The term Alcazaba itself comes from the Arabic word al-qasbah, referring to a walled fortification within a city.

Construction of the Alcazaba fortress began in the 10th century, serving as a defensive citadel. It housed military compounds, public baths, a mosque, houses, and a palace for the Moorish Kings during their visits to the city. Over time, each ruler added new areas and features to the Alcazaba.

Although the Alhambra in Granada is more renowned, the Alcazaba of Almeria holds the title of being the largest Muslim fortress in both Spain and Europe. While the Alhambra may be physically larger, it’s regarded more as a palace than a fortress.

Almeria’s Alcazaba is an imposing structure with impressive curtain-like walls rising from the cliffs made it one of Spain’s most formidable Moorish fortresses. Despite lacking the intricate decoration of Granada’s Alhambra, it remains a magnificent sight.

Distinct Compounds of the Alcazaba

The Alcazaba is divided into three distinct compounds. The lowest, the ‘Primer Recinto’, was once residential, featuring houses, streets, wells, baths, now replaced by lush gardens and water channels. From the battlements, you can overlook the city’s rooftops and see the Muralla de Jayran, a fortified wall from the 11th century built to defend the city’s outlying northern and eastern areas.

Further up in the ‘Segundo Recinto’, you’ll discover the ruins of the Muslim rulers’ palace, built by the taifa ruler Almotacin (r 1051–91), at the peak of medieval Almeria’s glory. Here you’ll also find a chapel, the Ermita de San Juan, originally a mosque. The highest section, the ‘Tercer Recinto’, is a castle added by the Catholic Monarchs’. Constructed of dressed blocks of honey-coloured sandstone, Almeria castle seems to almost glow in the sun. This makes a visit in early morning or late afternoon particularly rewarding. The castle and Alcazaba are owned and administered by the Junta de Andalusia which has been gradually restoring the structure and putting in the attractive gardens. Although there is no admission fee, the number of visitors is quite low, giving the opportunity to wander at leisure, and enjoy the beauty of this citadel in the sun.