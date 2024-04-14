Benidorm digitised – local trends

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 11:18

Benidorm city Credit: Jose A, Flickr

Almost 500 businesses across Benidorm are participating in the Phygital project; digitising the city to boost local sales and enhance tourism.

The City Council is modernising the visitor experience with the installation of 67 sensors across Benidorm, which anonymously collect data to provide registered users with insight into customer tendencies.

Benidorm received a subsidy of €165,326.52 from the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Commerce of the EU Next Generation funds, which cover 55 per cent of the expenses for the Phygital project; the remaining 45 per cent comes from Benidorm City Council.

Benidorm´s Councilor for Innovation and European Funds, Aida Garcia Mayor shared that the project holds “many advantages at a commercial level since it will favour an increase in sales and customer loyalty.”

He explained that the first part of the project has now been completed, consisting “of the deployment of the sensors that nourish the project, as well as the initial anonymized collection of data on flows of passers-by in the different areas included in the project.”

The areas in which the sensors have been installed include the streets of Tomas Ortuño, Ruzafa, Apolo XI, Gambo, Gerona and Esperant, as well as the Levante and Poniente beaches, alongside other parts of the city.

The project will now launch a digital marketing platform through which registered users will receive messages with promotions and offers of local businesses, as well as updates on cultural events, customised to the user´s interests.

Aida Garcia Mayor highlighted the non-invasive approach of the platform: “The user will only receive these messages when they are in the area of influence, not when they are outside the radius, so we are talking about a project that is not invasive and that seeks not to saturate.”

To become a registered user, scan the QR code seen on Phygital posters which can be found in the participating establishments and across the city of Benidorm.