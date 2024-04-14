March against cancer off to a good start

By Annette Christmas • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 19:54

Marratxí leg of march rch against cancer. Credit: Ajuntament Marratxí

Seventeen towns, seven months, more than 9,000 participants in total – the first leg of the solidarity walks began.

The series of walks, organised by the AECC, have the support of the Consell and are sponsored by OK Mobility and Eroski.

Unusually hot

The sweltering heat on 14 April did not dampen the spirits of the cohort of 300 people who had signed up for the first leg of the walk in Marratxí.

Proceeds

Promoted by the Consell de Mallorca and the Association Against Cancer of the Balearic Islands, all proceeds from the registration fee of €8 go towards cancer research and patients.

At the launch of the event, mayor of Marratxí, Jaume Llompart, expressed pride that the starting point was his home town.

Need for cancer screening

His compatriot, the vice-president of the Spanish Association Against Cancer in the Balearic Islands, Jaume Bellido, expressed the need to raise awareness about screenings.

Children were registered free of charge. There was a festive atmosphere with a bouncy castle and other fun activities, and participants were gifted a T-shirt and an aluminium bottle.

The round of solidarity walks will continue through Mallorca via Montuïri, Campos, Artà and Alcúdia and eleven more towns before ending in Muro on November 19.