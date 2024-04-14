Puerto Banus Xcess

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 11:16

Photo: Facebook / Claptone

Xcess nightclub will be inaugurated on Saturday April 27 with performances by renowned DJs. The Costa Este hospitality group has invested €3.5 million in the club which will reinforce the marina’s exclusive leisure facilities, according to the company’s general manager, Javier Calle.

According to the company’s CEO, the club is, “conceived and designed for the enjoyment of everyone”, which will be distributed, “in three different environments where you can enjoy the best entertainment in the area and delight in a unique experience in which sophistication and fun merge to create unforgettable moments”.

The new club is located in the areas formerly occupied by Seven and Kenia in Puerto Banús. “We could not consider any other location than this, Marbella is internationally renowned and Puerto Banús is the icing on the cake,” said Calle adding that the objective was to make it, “a place where people have a good time and enjoy the best leisure activities so that nightlife reaches new levels of excellence and excitement”.

Marbella society gathers

With a surface area of 750 square metres, the leisure space will offer, “an excellent musical programme”, and from its inauguration will offer performances by “renowned DJs such as D3LAMO and Abdón”, said Calle, who added that the club, “will cater for all rhythms and musical tastes”.

The opening ceremony will take place on Saturday April 27 in a gathering that will bring together celebrities of Marbella society from midnight until well into the early hours of the morning, and will feature performances by DJs Delamo, Costigan, Diego Marin b2b Ninyo and Abdon. The club will open its doors to the general public on Saturday May 4, a day that will kick off with a performance by musical shaman Claptone, alongside the club’s DJ, Abdon.