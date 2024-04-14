Puerto Banus Xcess

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 11:16
Photo: Facebook / Claptone
Xcess nightclub will be inaugurated on Saturday April 27 with performances by renowned DJs. The Costa Este hospitality group has invested €3.5 million in the club which will reinforce the marina’s exclusive leisure facilities, according to the company’s general manager, Javier Calle.
According to the company’s CEO, the club is, “conceived and designed for the enjoyment of everyone”, which will be distributed, “in three different environments where you can enjoy the best entertainment in the area and delight in a unique experience in which sophistication and fun merge to create unforgettable moments”.
The new club is located in the areas formerly occupied by Seven and Kenia in Puerto Banús. “We could not consider any other location than this, Marbella is internationally renowned and Puerto Banús is the icing on the cake,” said Calle adding that the objective was to make it, “a place where people have a good time and enjoy the best leisure activities so that nightlife reaches new levels of excellence and excitement”.
With a surface area of 750 square metres, the leisure space will offer, “an excellent musical programme”, and from its inauguration will offer performances by “renowned DJs such as D3LAMO and Abdón”, said Calle, who added that the club, “will cater for all rhythms and musical tastes”.
The opening ceremony will take place on Saturday April 27 in a gathering that will bring together celebrities of Marbella society from midnight until well into the early hours of the morning, and will feature performances by DJs Delamo, Costigan, Diego Marin b2b Ninyo and Abdon. The club will open its doors to the general public on Saturday May 4, a day that will kick off with a performance by musical shaman Claptone, alongside the club’s DJ, Abdon.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.