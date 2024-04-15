Beach restrictions in Cabo de Gata

By Julian Phillips •
The Territorial Delegation of Sustainability, Environment, and Blue Economy of the Junta de Andalucia in Almería will once again limit access by private cars to the natural beaches between Genoveses and Cala Carbon, located within the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park. This restriction will be in place from June 21 to September 22, spanning 93 days this summer.
The resolution, signed by Manuel de la Torre, specifies that recreational activities involving canoes, kayaks, and similar non-motorised devices will also be restricted during this period. Only a maximum of five such devices can be grouped together without the need for express authorisation. Any activity involving a greater number of devices will require permission from the Territorial Delegation of Sustainability to protect the coastal ecosystem.
The measure aims to preserve the ecological, geological, and landscape value of these pristine Mediterranean beaches and coves. Access to this area is regulated by a barrier and an entrance fee, set at six euros per vehicle last year.
In 2023, an average of 495 vehicles per day accessed the limited rotating parking lot, which has 399 spaces. Throughout the year, 49,526 private vehicles parked in the reserved area. Access hours are typically from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m
The high concentration of people and vehicles during the summer poses challenges, including road congestion and potential safety hazards during emergencies. Additionally, increased recreational activities like kayaking threaten the conservation of marine species and the aesthetic value of these natural areas. The restrictions aim to mitigate these issues and ensure the sustainability of the coastal ecosystem.
