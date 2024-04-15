Celebrating Robban’s Kok & Bar

By Marina Lorente • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 16:28

Robban’s dinner room/ Credit: Robban’s Kok & Bar

Join the celebration at Robban’s Kok & Bar in Torrevieja as they mark an impressive milestone of 5 years since their grand opening in April 2019!

Owned and operated by the delightful duo, Vivian and Stefan, hailing all the way from Sweden, the establishment bears the endearing name of their beloved son, Robban. As a cherished family endeavour, they extend a heartfelt welcome to all people, infusing each visit with their signature personal touch and meticulous attention to detail.

Swedish delicacies and much more

Guests can indulge their palates with an exquisite array of freshly prepared delicacies, boasting everything from homemade pizzas to succulent steaks and burgers, not to mention the renowned Plank Steak and salmon plank dishes, impeccably cooked to perfection. Whether celebrating a small private event or simply savouring a casual dining experience, the inviting outdoor terrace offers breathtaking views, while the cosy dining room accommodates up to 29 guests.

Robban’s continues to thrive, promising exciting new menus and entertainment to enhance dining adventures. Join the celebration on Friday April 19 from 6pm in commemoration of this momentous occasion with live music, tantalising tapas, and delightful drinks. No reservations necessary – simply join in and revel in the joyous atmosphere!

Discover Robban’s Kök & Bar nestled on Calle Ronda Jose Samper Garcia Nr 6, Torrelamata 03183 (located between Torrevieja and La Mata), and let the festivities begin.